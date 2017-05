Section baseball tournament began Thursday and a few local teams were in action.

In St. Charles, the Section 2A fourth seeded Saints were able to defeat the fifth seeded PEM 6-4.

Also at Lewiston-Altura High School a Section 1A game was held between the fourth seeded Lewiston-Altura team hosted Rushford-Peterson, the sixth seed, and Rushford-Peterson took the victory with a 6-4 final.