Early morning blaze destroys Racine truck service center

Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene for hours

The blaze was extinguished around 5:30 a.m., but crews continued to monitor hot spots

A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.

Firefighters were finally able to put out the flames at Premier Truck Service Center and Truck Wash around 5:30 a.m. after battling the blaze for hours. They remain on the scene, putting out hot spots.

Crews were called to the service center at about 3:45 a.m., but firefighters said the fire likely started a while before that. A worker discovered the flames when he heard a noise in the building.

"I heard all the cannon fire coming from the shop. It was engulfed in flames. The north and south doors were completely melted off," said Noah Parr, a truck operator.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. The flames quickly spread to the rest of the business.

The owner said there are multiple trucks and trailers inside the building worth almost a million dollars.

So far, the cause of the fire is unknown.

We will continue to update this story online and on the NewsCenter as we receive new information.