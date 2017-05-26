Early morning blaze destroys Racine truck service center

A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.More >>
A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
Donald Trump has scheduled a visit to Iowa - his first as president of the United States.More >>
Donald Trump has scheduled a visit to Iowa - his first as president of the United States.More >>
A local World War II hero has died. Russ Gunvalson, whose story we brought you last year, passed away Tuesday night.More >>
A local World War II hero has died. Russ Gunvalson, whose story we brought you last year, passed away Tuesday night.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
Beauty is eternal, or so they say. That seems to hold true for this week's Throwback Thursday, a photo of the Rochester skyline from May 30, 1954. This view, looking southwest over the Carroll Addition in NE Rochester near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Kellogg Middle School, is very different today. Along with burgeoning neighborhoods, the downtown skyline has certainly grown and changed over the last 63 years.More >>
Beauty is eternal, or so they say. That seems to hold true for this week's Throwback Thursday, a photo of the Rochester skyline from May 30, 1954. This view, looking southwest over the Carroll Addition in NE Rochester near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Kellogg Middle School, is very different today. Along with burgeoning neighborhoods, the downtown skyline has certainly grown and changed over the last 63 years.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>