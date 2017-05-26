Farmington, JM, Winona, and KM advance in High School Softball T - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Farmington, JM, Winona, and KM advance in High School Softball Tournaments

Posted:
(KTTC) -

In Section One 4A softball winner's bracket, 2 seed Farmington hosted 6 seed Mayo and took an extra inning win 4-3 in nine innings. 

Mayo then played a second game, this time against John Marshall, and John Marshall came away with a 5-1 victory.

In the Section One 3A semifinals, top seeded Winona destroyed Kasson-Mantorville, 13-3.

Kasson-Mantorville then beat Byron 4-1 to stay alive in the tournament.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.