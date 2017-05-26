Farmington, JM, Winona, and KM advance in High School Softball Tournaments

In Section One 4A softball winner's bracket, 2 seed Farmington hosted 6 seed Mayo and took an extra inning win 4-3 in nine innings.
Mayo then played a second game, this time against John Marshall, and John Marshall came away with a 5-1 victory.
In the Section One 3A semifinals, top seeded Winona destroyed Kasson-Mantorville, 13-3.
Kasson-Mantorville then beat Byron 4-1 to stay alive in the tournament.
