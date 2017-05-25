Freeborn County veteran killed at Pearl Harbor returns home afte - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Freeborn County veteran killed at Pearl Harbor returns home after 75-plus years

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home.

Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. The battleship capsized after suffering multiple torpedo hits, killing 429 crew members, including Iverson. 

He was just 24 years old.

Late last year, Iverson's remains were finally identified, thanks to laboratory analysis of mitochondrial DNA samples from maternal relatives.

At around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, the Delta flight carrying his remains landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Numerous relatives gathered on the tarmac for a brief ceremony as the casket was moved to the hearse.

Family members and Patriot Guard Riders then escorted the hearse to Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Along the 100-plus-mile route, fire trucks from across southern Minnesota were parked on overpasses to pay respects. And more and more Patriot Guard Riders joined the procession.

During a stop near Ellendale, Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag joined the procession as well. Later, when the procession drove through Albert Lea, there was a presentation of arms ceremony in front of the American Legion.

The procession then made its way to Iverson's hometown of Emmons before arriving at Mittelstadt Funeral Home.

On Saturday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m., Iverson's funeral service will be held at Emmons Lutheran Church. His remains will then be buried next to his parents at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

NewsCenter's Chris Yu talked with Iverson's relatives about how they worked together with the Navy to identify Iverson's remains, as well as what kind of person Iverson was. The special report will air on the NewsCenter at 10 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

