Volunteers needed for Scheels Med City Marathon

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon. This year marks the 22nd year of the event.

The Scheels Med City Marathon starts this Saturday and goes through Sunday.

However, with the race taking place in less than two days, event planners say there is a dire need for volunteers. If you would like to help out, you can sign-up by clicking here.

