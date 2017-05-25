John Adams students collect thousands of cigarette butts in downtown Rochester

Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.

The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.

The clean-up is an annual tradition. The group was started in 2011.

The kids say they are passionate about this task because cigarette butts are bad for the environment.

"[It] is littering because there is acid in this [cigarette butt] so it's bad for people fishing and swimming in the lake," said John Adams 8th Grader Olivia Moon.

"It's bad for animals too because if they eat this they can die from it if they swallow it," said John Adams 8th Grader Ahnika O'Hare.

On average they collect about 23,000 cigarette butts.

Rochester Downtown Alliance and the Rochester Park Department are donating 5 cents per cigarette collected to the John Adams Science Alive Lab. They have agreed to donate up to $1,000.