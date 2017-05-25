Flat tire leads to search for driver who fled Waseca County deputy

Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.

According to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for James Otis, 55, who they believe was in possession of drugs and a weapon when he fled.

A homeowner told deputies a man claiming to have a flat tire pounded on their door and asked to use a jack or tools. When the homeowner said they did not have any tools, the man said someone was coming to help him. The homeowner said they contacted the sheriff's office to have a deputy check on the man.

The sheriff's office reports a vehicle with a flat tire fled south on Highway 13 when a deputy arrived. The vehicle turned west on 430th Avenue and two people got out and ran away.

The deputy was able to stop a woman. The other person - the driver, who was identified as Otis - got away. A search of the area that included the help of the Minnesota State Patrol Air Division did not find Otis.

The sheriff's office said they were informed that Otis had a weapon and methamphetamine at the time of the incident. A weapon was later found in the direction Otis ran.

A warrant for 5th Degree Substance and Felon in Possession of Ammunition is out for Otis's arrest. The sheriff's office said they have information that Otis has left the area and is not believed to be a threat to the public's safety.

Anyone with information on where Otis may be is asked to contact law enforcement.