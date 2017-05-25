WWII POW camp survivor from Rochester dies

A local World War II hero has died. Russ Gunvalson, whose story we brought you last year, passed away Tuesday night.

Gunvalson's family members said his health had been failing for some time.

Gunvalson was 19 years old when he fought the Germans on European soil in 1944. He was captured during the infamous Battle of the Bulge. Nazis forced him on a near-death march and threw him in a POW camp.

More than 100,000 allied soldiers were held as prisoners during the war, and many did not survive.

On Good Friday in 1945, U.S. tanks smashed through the prison gates and liberated the prisoners of war.

During his prison time and throughout the rest of his life, Gunvalson echoed the words of Great Britain's Winston Churchill -- "Never give up. Never give in."

We were honored to share Gunvalson's story last year, which won the distinguished Eric Severeid Award for Journalism. You can watch the story by clicking here.