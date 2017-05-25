Throwback Thursday: a beautiful vista of 1950s Rochester

Beauty is eternal, or so they say.

That seems to hold true for this week's Throwback Thursday, a photo of the Rochester skyline from May 30, 1954.

This view, looking southwest over the Carroll Addition in NE Rochester near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Kellogg Middle School, is very different today.

Along with burgeoning neighborhoods, the downtown skyline has certainly grown and changed over the last 63 years.

One constant, however, is the Plummer Building at the center of this photo. It's been a landmark since it first opened in 1928.

Also, the Zumbro River, which you can see in the photo, looks more urbanized today than it did back then.