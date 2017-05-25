Austin teacher's program helps children discover new interests

An Austin elementary teacher is helping the school's students discover their talents and develop new interests with a curriculum she developed herself.

Banfield Elementary School's Sue Conway has been teaching for 33 years and said her role is to equip and encourage students to build on their abilities.

Conway said she is a visual learner and she used that as inspiration for her hands-on curriculum that allows children to discover their talents.

All 475 of Banfield's students take part in Conway's program. The teacher sees 64 students each day to give the children the time they need.

"It doesn't matter what their abilities are," Conway said. "They all come in here at the same level, so that gives them a feeling of success and they don't feel like they're any more or any less than the next one."

The students are in her class for 35 minutes each day for four weeks, rotating through stations varying in themes like math, drama, science, technology and poetry.

The curriculum was introduced for the first time this year and has been a success. Conway will be teaching the program again next year.