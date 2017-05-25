UPDATE: Pedestrian in good condition after being struck by semi

A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
Donald Trump has scheduled a visit to Iowa - his first as president of the United States.More >>
A local World War II hero has died. Russ Gunvalson, whose story we brought you last year, passed away Tuesday night.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
Beauty is eternal, or so they say. That seems to hold true for this week's Throwback Thursday, a photo of the Rochester skyline from May 30, 1954. This view, looking southwest over the Carroll Addition in NE Rochester near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Kellogg Middle School, is very different today. Along with burgeoning neighborhoods, the downtown skyline has certainly grown and changed over the last 63 years.More >>
An Austin elementary teacher is helping the school's students discover their talents and develop new interests with a curriculum she developed herself.More >>
Three Rochester adults are spending $1.50 on food this week to try to get an understanding of what it's like to live in poverty. Zoey Jantsan and Keith Cousins are part of a three person team participating in "Live Below the Line."More >>
A number of bonding bills, which provide funding for publicly owned buildings, property, programs, and more, were revised and handed in around 5:25 on Wednesday morning. Here are projects that would be funded in our area, if the bill passes: $4 million for renovations to the Lanesboro Dam, which was built in 1868. Many are concerned the dam is dangerous in flood conditions, as it has sprung some leaks in the middle and needs visible repairs. $3.5 million to the Camp Ripley Oil Tra...More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.More >>
Three Rochester adults are spending $1.50 on food this week to try to get an understanding of what it's like to live in poverty. Zoey Jantsan and Keith Cousins are part of a three person team participating in "Live Below the Line."More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night. Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.More >>
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.More >>
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.More >>
Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More >>
