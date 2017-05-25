UPDATE: Pedestrian in good condition after being struck by semi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian in good condition after being struck by semi

NEAR MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KTTC) -

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a semi truck driven by an Albert Lea man.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jeremy Weber, 33, of Albert Lea, was southbound in his semi truck on Highway 13 near Montgomery at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday. David Leadstrom, 37, of Shakopee, was crossing the highway when he was hit by the semi. 

The State Patrol reports Leadstrom was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in Rochester with life threatening injuries. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said Leadstrom was in good condition Thursday morning. 

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene. 

