K-M, Lourdes, Mayo advance in High School Softball Tournaments

Three softball tournament games were featured in the area Wednesday.

In Section One 3A, 4th seeded Kasson-Mantorville hosted the 5th seeded Austin Packers and came away with a 8-5 victory, they'll face top-seeded Winona Thursday.

In the 2A Section Tourney, top seeded Rochester Lourdes faced Pine Island and pulled out a nail biter 1-0. They go on to play Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday.

And in the 4A Tournament, 3rd seeded Century faced 6th seeded Mayo, and Mayo pulled off the upset with a 2-1 victory. They will play second seeded Farmington on Thursday.