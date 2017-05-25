Twins sweep Orioles for first time since 1996; now two games up on Indians

Jose Berrios (W, 3-0) didn't throw a scoreless outing but his third straight quality start was enough for the Minnesota Twins as they completed their first sweep of the Orioles since manager Paul Molitor was playing for the Twins in 1996.

The Twins got things started in the first inning, quickly jumping out to a 3-0 lead.

Kennys Vargas came up with the bases jammed and ripped a single on the ground to left off of Chris Tillman (L, 1-1) to score Brian Dozier and Jorge Polanco to make it 2-0, then Eduardo Escobar singled to center to drive in Max Kepler to make it a 3-0 lead.

The Twins scored their fourth and final run of the game in the second with Max Kepler's RBI double to score Miguel Sano, and that proved to be enough.

Berrios allowed only one run through his first six innings on J.J. Hardy's solo shot to left in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1. In the sixth, Berrios got one out but was unable to finish the inning as he gave up a home run to Chris Davis and also to Jonathan Schoop to make it a one-run ball game.

Ryan Pressly came in and replaced Berrios and walked Hardy on a 3-2 pitch, but then forced Caleb Joseph to ground into a double play on the next pitch to end the inning.

That closed the book on Berrios who went 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out seven.

The clutch bullpen outings continued the next two innings.

In the eighth, Taylor Rogers came in and worked around a lead-off single and an error by Dozier by striking out two batters, including Chris Davis to end the inning.

Then in the ninth, Brandon Kintzler (S,12) also allowed the first man he faced to reach base but a 4-3 double play, and a three pitch strikeout of Hardy ended the game and gave him his 12th save of the year.

The win, coupled with Cody Allen's blown save against the Reds, increased their lead atop the AL Central to two games.

The Twins are off Thursday, as they travel to back home to face Chris Archer (3-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 with Hector Santiago (4-2) on the mound.

Player of the Series

Ervin Santana once again was key for the Twins this series as his two-hit complete game shutout Tuesday gave the team the series victory and was his seventh victory of the year, lowering his ERA to 1.80 for the season. IN that game Santana went nine, giving up only two hits and two walks, only allowing one batter to enter scoring position, while striking out six Orioles.