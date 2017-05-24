LIVING BELOW THE LINE: How three Rochester adults are feeding th - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

LIVING BELOW THE LINE: How three Rochester adults are feeding themselves on $1.50 a day

Posted:
By Tori Bokios, Anchor/Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Three Rochester adults are spending $1.50 on food this week to try to get an understanding of what it's like to live in poverty.
Zoey Jantsan and Keith Cousins are part of a three person team participating in "Live Below the Line."
     The challenge encourages people to put themselves in half of the world population's shoes and live like they're in poverty and will wrap up on Friday at midnight.
    This week, Zoey and Keith have  been counting every penny and eating low-cost foods like bananas, eggs, and rice.
    They say they are hungry, and have low-energy, but are appreciative for the eye-opening experience.


"You go through it and realize how actually lucky that we are to be in the position we are," Cousins said. " We can just go down the street and get a meal and people don't have that. We are just amazingly lucky to be how we are, and anything we can do to help raise awareness of people who aren't as blessed as we are."

    If you want to give Living Below the Line a try or if you'd like to contribute to Keith and Zoey's fundraising efforts click here.

