New agile workspace at IBM encourages teamwork, collaboration

A project that's been in the works for about 9 months has become a reality, Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace. This workspace takes a more open approach to the office, encouraging collaboration. IBM Rochester is one of many IBM locations around the world introducing this kind of workspace as part of the company's way of working, which emphasizes deep thinking, speed, and teamwork. "This new workspace is what we're calling a workspace for the 21s...More >>
Three Rochester adults are spending $1.50 on food this week to try to get an understanding of what it's like to live in poverty. Zoey Jantsan and Keith Cousins are part of a three person team participating in "Live Below the Line."More >>
A number of bonding bills, which provide funding for publicly owned buildings, property, programs, and more, were revised and handed in around 5:25 on Wednesday morning. Here are projects that would be funded in our area, if the bill passes: $4 million for renovations to the Lanesboro Dam, which was built in 1868. Many are concerned the dam is dangerous in flood conditions, as it has sprung some leaks in the middle and needs visible repairs. $3.5 million to the Camp Ripley Oil Tra...More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.More >>
Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More >>
A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night. Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.More >>
It's the changing of the guard Wednesday in Des Moines, as Kim Reynolds became the first female governor in Iowa's history. The U.S. senate confirmed Gov. Terry Branstad as the next Ambassador to China earlier this week.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
Two of the five schools which now make up the newly renamed Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science conferred medical and Ph.D. degrees Saturday in Rochester. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.More >>
The driver who died when debris from a semi went through his windshield has been identified.More >>
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.More >>
