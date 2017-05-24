Multimedia Journalist - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Multimedia Journalist

MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—Everywhere you look there are fascinating things happening and stories to be shared.  Join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, and you’ll be telling stories in HD across our mobile multi-platform environment.  We’re in a high-tech, booming metro area an hour south of the Twin Cities, engaging the genius of Mayo Clinic and IBM, and considered the most livable city in the U.S.!  KTTC NewsCenter is the market leader, winning eight Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in six of the last eight years and named Best Newscast by the Minnesota SPJ and Minnesota AP.  KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service.  We value great storytelling, strong live shots and digging past the obvious.  Experience with JVC, Avid NewsCutter, iNews and LiveU technology is helpful, but we constantly cross-train in our collaborative newsroom.  If you’re curious, organized, dedicated, and really connect with people, send cover letter, resume and samples of work to:  Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN  55901.  No phone calls, please.  KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media Inc.  EOE.

