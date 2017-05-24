If bonding bill passes, a number of area projects set to be funded

A number of bonding bills, which provide funding for publicly owned buildings, property, programs, and more, were revised and handed in around 5:25 on Wednesday morning.

Here are projects that would be funded in our area, if the bill passes:

$4 million for renovations to the Lanesboro Dam, which was built in 1868.

Many are concerned the dam is dangerous in flood conditions, as it has sprung some leaks in the middle and needs visible repairs.

$3.5 million to the Camp Ripley Oil Train Derailment Emergency Response Training Center.

Oil leaks from trains have been a major cause for concern in areas such as Winona, most notably in February of 2014 when an oil spill left oil leaking into nearby water and land.

This training center will show responders how to handle such catastrophes.

$25 million to Winona State University for their Education Village Phase II, which prepares teachers and professionals for life in the field of education.

Other projects that would get funding:

$1.5 million to the Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota Facility in Olmsted County; $1.7 million for flood hazard mitigation on the Cedar River in Austin; $6 million for repairs to the Lake Byllesby Dam near Cannon Falls; $14.7 million for repairs on the Sturgeon Lake Road railroad in Red Wing; $4.4 million to the City of Red Wing for the River Town Renaissance; $275,000 for upgrades to the sports field in Waseca; $500,000 to the City of Oronoco for a study on Wastewater Collection and Treatment; and $726,000 to the City of Dennison for a lift station and sewer projects.