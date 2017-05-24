If bonding bill passes, a number of area projects set to be funded

A number of bonding bills, which provide funding for publicly owned buildings, property, programs, and more, were revised and handed in around 5:25 on Wednesday morning.
Here are projects that would be funded in our area, if the bill passes:
$4 million for renovations to the Lanesboro Dam, which was built in 1868.
Many are concerned the dam is dangerous in flood conditions, as it has sprung some leaks in the middle and needs visible repairs.
$3.5 million to the Camp Ripley Oil Train Derailment Emergency Response Training Center.
Oil leaks from trains have been a major cause for concern in areas such as Winona, most notably in February of 2014 when an oil spill left oil leaking into nearby water and land.
This training center will show responders how to handle such catastrophes.
$25 million to Winona State University for their Education Village Phase II, which prepares teachers and professionals for life in the field of education.
Other projects that would get funding:
$1.5 million to the Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota Facility in Olmsted County; $1.7 million for flood hazard mitigation on the Cedar River in Austin; $6 million for repairs to the Lake Byllesby Dam near Cannon Falls; $14.7 million for repairs on the Sturgeon Lake Road railroad in Red Wing; $4.4 million to the City of Red Wing for the River Town Renaissance; $275,000 for upgrades to the sports field in Waseca; $500,000 to the City of Oronoco for a study on Wastewater Collection and Treatment; and $726,000 to the City of Dennison for a lift station and sewer projects.
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen.More >>
The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...More >>
The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...More >>
A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night. Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.More >>
A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night. Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.More >>
The driver who died when debris from a semi went through his windshield has been identified.More >>
The driver who died when debris from a semi went through his windshield has been identified.More >>
State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52.More >>
State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52.More >>
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet. Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.More >>
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet. Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.More >>
The Manchester attack has affected so many, including many here in Rochester. As a tribute to those affected, the bells downtown had a special tune Tuesday. When tragedy strikes, first responders take care of the wounded and law enforcement keeps the peace. For the man atop the Plummer building, you play music.More >>
The Manchester attack has affected so many, including many here in Rochester. As a tribute to those affected, the bells downtown had a special tune Tuesday. When tragedy strikes, first responders take care of the wounded and law enforcement keeps the peace. For the man atop the Plummer building, you play music.More >>