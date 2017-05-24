Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.More >>
A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night. Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.More >>
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen.More >>
It's the changing of the guard Wednesday in Des Moines, as Kim Reynolds became the first female governor in Iowa's history. The U.S. senate confirmed Gov. Terry Branstad as the next Ambassador to China earlier this week.More >>
The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday. Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl Monday after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd.More >>
Two of the five schools which now make up the newly renamed Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science conferred medical and Ph.D. degrees Saturday in Rochester. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.More >>
The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...More >>
The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans. Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance.More >>
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet. Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.More >>
The driver who died when debris from a semi went through his windshield has been identified.More >>
State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52.More >>
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet. Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.More >>
The Manchester attack has affected so many, including many here in Rochester. As a tribute to those affected, the bells downtown had a special tune Tuesday. When tragedy strikes, first responders take care of the wounded and law enforcement keeps the peace. For the man atop the Plummer building, you play music.More >>
