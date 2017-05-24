Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats

Posted:
(NBC) -

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. 

The recall involves eight different model numbers of the My Ride 65 Graco car seat. 

The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and the code 2014/06 is on a tag that's on the harness webbing. 

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. 

Graco has traced the problem to a single batch of webbing and says it will provide owners a replacement harness free of charge. 

For more information, car seat owners can contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109 or contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.safercar.gov.

