Ongoing feud leads to fight, arrests

A fight involving a teenager who killed another in self defense last year erupted at a Rochester apartment complex Tuesday night.

Rochester Police said the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between friends of Jose Negrete and a group of people involved in his death.

Fifteen-year-old Negrete died after another 15-year-old boy stabbed him at a Domino's Pizza parking lot in July, 2016. In October, the Olmsted County Attorney decided against charging the teen, saying he acted in self-defense.

Police said Tuesday night, a fight broke out between family members of both teens.

Police said Shawn Stewart, 41, who is the mother of the teen who stabbed Negrete, went to the Gage East Apartments around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday with her teenage sons and 19-year-old Christopher Hall after an earlier confrontation with a friend of Negrete.

The group said they were looking for Negrete's friend when they ran into Heather Overturff, 42, who is the mother of one of Negrete's friends.

Overturff and Stewart began arguing when Stewart allegedly punched Overturff to the ground while one of her sons and Hall joined in.

Officers said both Hall and Stewart's son fended off people who tried to come to Overturff's aid.

Riot and assault charges have been brought against Stewart, her sons and Hall.

Overturff was given a ticket for disorderly conduct.