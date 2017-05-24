Dangerously strong marijuana oil seized in SE Rochester drug bust

Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen.

Rochester Police arrested three people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning.

Police said neighbors tipped them off after seeing some suspicious activity.

Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash. Police said the oil has a dangerously strong concentration of marijuana.

Officers arrested Cassandra Holm, 23; Mary Seitl, 26; and Addam Clouse, 24. All three live at the home where the drugs were found. The three face multiple charges for drug sales and possession.