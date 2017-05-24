Reynolds sworn in as Iowa's first female governor; Branstad beco - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Reynolds sworn in as Iowa's first female governor; Branstad becomes Ambassador to China

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -

It's the changing of the guard Wednesday in Des Moines, as Kim Reynolds became the first female governor in Iowa's history. 

The U.S. senate confirmed Gov. Terry Branstad as the next Ambassador to China earlier this week. Wednesday morning, he submitted his resignation at the Iowa State Capitol, and a federal judge immediately swore him in as an ambassador. 

Reynolds then took the oath to become the state's first female governor. She then delivered a speech at the Capitol Rotunda, sharing a little about her life and her vision for the future. 

"Becoming Iowa's first woman governor is both humbling and exciting. I will do my best to serve as a role model for others to follow and hope to emulate the finest qualities of those who lead before me. 

Reynolds inherits a range of issues, including a constrained state budget and questions about the future of water quality initiatives. 

Reynolds will hold the position through January of 2019, when Branstad's term would have ended. She is expected to launch her own campaign for governor next year. 

