Body of Rochester native pulled from Mississippi River

The body of a former Rochester man was found in the Mississippi River Monday.

Crews found the body of 52-year-old Jeffrey Asfahl after searching for weeks. Asfahl, a John Marshall High graduate, had been missing since May 3rd. That morning, Asfahl's wife woke up to find Jeffrey and his car gone.

Deputies found Asfahl's car the same day parked on the I-35 bridge but he was nowhere to be found.

The coroner says the cause of death is drowning

