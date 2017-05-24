Santana's CG shutout gives Twins third straight victory

A near "Maddux" by Ervin Santana (W, 7-2) gave the Minnesota Twins their third straight victory, as he dealt a complete game shutout on just 105 pitches to defeat Dylan Bundy (L, 5-3) and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday 2-0.

Santana was masterful for the Twins going nine innings allowing only one batter to reach scoring position over his complete game giving up only two hits, while walking two and striking out six batters.

Orioles' starter Bundy was very good in his own right, striking out seven batters in his seven innings but he encountered trouble in the top of the fifth that proved to be the difference.

Jorge Polanco led off the inning with a four pitch walk. Jason Castro then singled to right to advance Polanco to third. Then the next batter, Byron Buxton, stroked a single to left to drive in Polanco and give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh the Twins added their second run off of Bundy, when Brian Dozier hit a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

On the day, Bundy went seven allowing two runs on six hits, while walking three and striking out the previously mentioned seven batters.

The Twins maintained their one game lead over Cleveland as the Indians defeated their National League Ohio counterpart Cincinnati Reds 8-7.

Also, after having a record of 9-10 on April 24th, the Twins now have the third best winning percentage in the American League, at .571 (24-18), as they have gone 16-8 since that day.

The Twins take the field for a day game Wednesday looking for a sweep as they take on the Orioles at 11:35 with Jose Berrios (2-0) on the mound, looking to continue his hot start, dueling Chris Tillman (1-0).