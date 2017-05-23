Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting.

The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago.

It might soon be destroyed, altogether.

However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved.

The next step: a public hearing at the next HPC meeting.

If you rewind your mind back to September of 2014, you probably remember the weeks of preparation, the slew of manpower, and the pricetag of over $200,000 to move the Kutzky House.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and you might be thinking, “All of that moving, for nothing?”

"It is not economically feasible for them to renovate this building anymore, they'd like to demolish it," said Rochester City Administrator Aaron Reeves, of the developers of the Kutzky House.

"I can't imagine moving this and then taking the shingles off the roof, and allowing the rain to pour in," said Kellie Mueller, a Kutzky Neighborhood Resident who is opposed to the demolition of the building.

Following the big move in 2014, the house has pretty much sat stagnant.

"One of the issues that has been brought up is that the building has basically sat on this site for three years now, with no real work being done to it," said Reeves.

After already putting in hundreds of thousands of dollars, it comes down to economic feasibility.

"$604,000 in renovation work, which is $140,000 more than what they had originally anticipated, plus they lose that rental area of a third unit, you could say," added Reeves.

However, the Kutzky House's fate wasn't decided on Tuesday, first there will be a public hearing.

"Making a decision to issue a demolition permit without a public hearing would have been very short-sided," said Mueller.

A building packed with rich ties to the neighborhood may not be adding any more pages to it's over century-long book.

"I think as we grow and develop, we have to be careful about what we keep and what tells our story," said Mueller.

The public hearing for the Kutzky House will be at the next Heritage Preservation Commission meeting, date to be announced.

Other options aside from the demolition of the building include selling the building to the city for one dollar, and selling the building to a private owner for whatever they deem fit.