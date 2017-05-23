Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.

Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting.

Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance.

The goal was to provide for homeless veterans, but any veteran in need was welcome.

They say they do what other services can't, by bringing everyone to one place.

"It's particularly for veterans who get out and perhaps have a terrible time transitioning into the civilian life," Ryan McSweeny, with MACV, said."It's kind of one of those populations that may or may not need help more than others and that's kind of where we come in and bring all of these services together."

There are Stand Downs across Minnesota in a number of communities at least once a year.

About 100 veterans attended today's event.