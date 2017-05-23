Plummer Building carillonneur performs tribute to Manchester

The Manchester attack has affected so many, including many here in Rochester.

As a tribute to those affected, the bells downtown had a special tune Tuesday.

When tragedy strikes, first responders take care of the wounded and law enforcement keeps the peace.

For the man atop the Plummer building, you play music.

Austin Ferguson has only been playing the bells here for only three months, but this is his way of trying to bring light to a dark time.

He says he was truly moved because he has a close friend who lives near where the attack took place.

He performed a medley of classical British folk songs, put together in short notice just for today.

"This kind of goes back to what the mayo brothers actually envisioned when they had the carillon installed in this building, it was that music in and of itself is part of the healing process," Ferguson said. "So I'm not delivering life saving medicine to a victim that was there but putting music out in the atmosphere, it really does help people in the smallest way."

The last song he played was God save the Queen, the British royal anthem.

But he capped off the performance, hitting his loudest bell 22 times for the 22 who lost their lives in the attack.