Minnesota House and Senate in holding pattern waiting to vote on compromise bills

The 2017 Minnesota Legislature's one-day Special Session is underway, with lawmakers facing the task of passing five major budget bills, as well as a tax relief and bonding bill, by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

But there's a real possibility that they will not be able to wrap up by that new deadline.

The House and Senate gaveled in at 3 p.m. Tuesday but then went into a recess shortly after. Since that time, it's a waiting game until a bill is taken up on the House floor.

Lawmakers are still waiting for the first of the remaining budget bills to be finalized. It's unclear which one that is -- but according to House Speaker Kurt Daudt -- those bills can take anywhere from 2 to 12 hours to finalize.

Speaker Daudt said one key item Republicans wanted but didn't get in the compromise reached late Monday night was a private tuition education tax credit. That would have helped low income kids afford tuition at private schools -- it was their number 1 education priority but didn't make it this time around.