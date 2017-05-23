Rosie Belle building torn down after 139 years

The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...More >>
The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans. Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance.
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet. Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.
Zumbro River Brand Inc. broke ground Tuesday on a new food grade warehouse in Albert Lea expected to create more than 20 new jobs. The groundbreaking ceremony for soon-to-be-built facility took place Tuesday afternoon at the site of the current Zumbro River Brand building at 1215 Hershey Street.
The Manchester attack has affected so many, including many here in Rochester. As a tribute to those affected, the bells downtown had a special tune Tuesday. When tragedy strikes, first responders take care of the wounded and law enforcement keeps the peace. For the man atop the Plummer building, you play music.
Some Rochester high school seniors took a practice walk in their caps and gowns Tuesday, inspiring some younger students while doing it. Soon-to-be Mayo and Century High School graduates toured a few Rochester elementary schools Tuesday morning. "I mean, I thought it would be like High School Musical, but it's not even close to that," said Century High School senior Anna Demattos.
The 11th annual Rochester fundraiser for Saint Baldrick's Foundation took place Saturday afternoon featuring people voluntarily shaving their heads. The foundation aims to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research. Forty-two local volunteers went bald in solidarity with children suffering from cancer. Their goal was to raise $30,000.
The 2017 Minnesota Legislature's one-day Special Session is underway, with lawmakers facing the task of passing five major budget bills, as well as a tax relief and bonding bill, by 7 a.m. Wednesday. But there's a real possibility that they will not be able to wrap up by that new deadline.
The historic Rosie Belle building will soon be no more after demolition began Monday. Originally built in the late 1800s, a local resident bought the downtown building in 2008 with hopes of turning it into a visual and performing arts center. It was already in bad shape back then, and attempts to remodel came up short.
State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52.
A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.
The driver who died when debris from a semi went through his windshield has been identified.
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.
A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.
It's no secret that farmers rely on the sun to grow their crops and make a living, but there's one family in Zumbrota who is turning to the sun for a different reason. Tim and Marie Mack are using solar power to provide 88 percent of the electricity for their home and farm. "Over the last few years, we've been working towards decreasing our energy use to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable," said Tim Mack. With the help of Rochester company Solar Connection,
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
