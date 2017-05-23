Rosie Belle building torn down after 139 years

The historic Rosie Belle building will soon be no more after demolition began Monday.

Originally built in the late 1800s, a local resident bought the downtown building in 2008 with hopes of turning it into a visual and performing arts center.

It was already in bad shape back then, and attempts to remodel came up short.

Some have described it as demolition by neglect, arguing that a building with such historic significance to the city should not be reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, Rochester's Heritage Preservation committee is met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the fate of the Kutzky house, which is in a similar state as the Rosie Belle.