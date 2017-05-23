Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
Minor flooding at Prairie Island Park in Winona Minor flooding at Prairie Island Park in Winona
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.

In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecasted to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July 2014, when the river hit 15.5 feet.

Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park, although many residents are not seeing too many problems.

But city officials are on notice and taking the proper precautions to make sure nothing bad happens.

"So far, it's at 13.2, about. All we're seeing is we have to close down our certain number of gates throughout the community and then our pumping stations are pumping the water back into the river, any drainage we have in the city itself. We have some flooding on Levee Park and some flooding on our Prairie Island Campground. Beyond that, we're not having any issues," said Winona Public Works Director Keith Nelson.

The flood warning for the Winona portion of the river ends this Monday afternoon.

Other river towns like Wabasha and Trempealeau have reached flood stage as well, while Lake City, Minnesota City, and La Crescent are expected to stay below minor flooding levels.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Medical emergency leads to crash on Hwy 52

    UPDATE: Medical emergency leads to crash on Hwy 52

    State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52. 

    More >>

    State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52. 

    More >>

  • Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville

    Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville

    A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations. 

    More >>

  • Nupa worker allegedly threatened at gunpoint

    Nupa worker allegedly threatened at gunpoint

    Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester,  took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive. 

    More >>

    Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester,  took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive. 

    More >>

  • Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

    Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

    A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene. 

    More >>

  • Pedestrian allegedly threatens Rochester men with knife

    Pedestrian allegedly threatens Rochester men with knife

    A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Zumbrota farm installs solar power array to produce cleaner and cheaper energy

    Zumbrota farm installs solar power array to produce cleaner and cheaper energy

    It's no secret that farmers rely on the sun to grow their crops and make a living, but there's one family in Zumbrota who is turning to the sun for a different reason. Tim and Marie Mack are using solar power to provide 88 percent of the electricity for their home and farm. "Over the last few years, we've been working towards decreasing our energy use to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable," said Tim Mack. With the help of Rochester company Solar Connection, ...

    More >>

    It's no secret that farmers rely on the sun to grow their crops and make a living, but there's one family in Zumbrota who is turning to the sun for a different reason. Tim and Marie Mack are using solar power to provide 88 percent of the electricity for their home and farm. "Over the last few years, we've been working towards decreasing our energy use to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable," said Tim Mack. With the help of Rochester company Solar Connection, ...

    More >>

  • Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

    Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

    A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.

    According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.

    More >>

    A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.

    According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.

    More >>

  • Clock runs out on Minnesota Legislature; Governor calls Special Session to finish up

    Clock runs out on Minnesota Legislature; Governor calls Special Session to finish up

    House Speaker Kurt Daudt addresses reporters just before midnight at the State CapitolHouse Speaker Kurt Daudt addresses reporters just before midnight at the State Capitol

    The clock struck midnight without the 2017 Minnesota Legislature finishing work on a two-year budget or a capital projects "bonding bill."  But Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders said they have reached a compromise on all of their disagreements and the governor called a one-day Special Session for Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. to allow lawmakers to finish their work. 

    More >>

    The clock struck midnight without the 2017 Minnesota Legislature finishing work on a two-year budget or a capital projects "bonding bill."  But Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders said they have reached a compromise on all of their disagreements and the governor called a one-day Special Session for Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. to allow lawmakers to finish their work. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.