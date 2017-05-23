Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

State Patrol says a person died behind the wheel before getting into an accident on the southbound lane of Highway 52 Monday. It caused traffic to back up on Highway 52.More >>
A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.More >>
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.More >>
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.More >>
It's no secret that farmers rely on the sun to grow their crops and make a living, but there's one family in Zumbrota who is turning to the sun for a different reason. Tim and Marie Mack are using solar power to provide 88 percent of the electricity for their home and farm. "Over the last few years, we've been working towards decreasing our energy use to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable," said Tim Mack. With the help of Rochester company Solar Connection, ...More >>
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
The clock struck midnight without the 2017 Minnesota Legislature finishing work on a two-year budget or a capital projects "bonding bill." But Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders said they have reached a compromise on all of their disagreements and the governor called a one-day Special Session for Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. to allow lawmakers to finish their work.More >>
