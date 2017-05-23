Zumbro River Brand expansion creating new jobs in Albert Lea - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Zumbro River Brand expansion creating new jobs in Albert Lea

Posted: Updated:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Zumbro River Brand Inc. broke ground Tuesday on a new food grade warehouse in Albert Lea expected to create more than 20 new jobs.

The groundbreaking ceremony for soon-to-be-built facility took place Tuesday afternoon at the site of the current Zumbro River Brand building at 1215 Hershey Street. The 74,000 square-foot food grade warehouse will have 30 foot ceilings, and concrete wainscoting to help protect the walls.

Zumbro River Brand Inc. is a contract food manufacturer, making food products to customer specifications, like instantized beverage mixes, high protein snacks and crisps for nutrition bars. The Joseph Company will build the warehouse for the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA) and Zumbro River Brand.

ALEDA said the project is a good way to continue to create jobs for people in Albert Lea.

"Most of our economic development is gonna come from the existing companies, and helping those existing companies. And by doing this we're allowing Zumbro River Brand to add a new line, that new line is gonna create 20 plus new jobs, high quality paying jobs," said ALEDA Executive Director Ryan Nolander.  "And they've got future expansion ideas of possibly adding another line, which would add an additional 20."

Zumbro River Brand bought a facility in Owatonna in 1985.  To expand its operations, the company bought the Albert Lea facility in 2007.

Construction starts in June and the deadline for completion is mid-November.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

    Three years after move, Kutzky House is proposed for demolition

    The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...

    More >>

    The fate of a house with rich ties to the Kutzky community was up for discussion at Tuesday evening's Heritage Preservation Commission Meeting. The Kutzky House has a long history, even physically moving about three years ago. It might soon be destroyed, altogether. However, it's fate was saved for at least a little longer at Tuesday's meeting; the proposal to demolish the over century-old house in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood was not approved. The next step: a public hearing at t...

    More >>

  • Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

    Minnesota group holds Stand Down for Rochester veterans

    The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.  Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance. 

    More >>

    The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans hosted a Stand Down event in an effort to help Rochester Veterans.  Originally, Stand Downs were used during Vietnam to give soldiers a break from the fighting. Tuesday organizers had all sorts of services to help out from meals and haircuts, to legal and employment assistance. 

    More >>

  • Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

    Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

    Minor flooding at Prairie Island Park in WinonaMinor flooding at Prairie Island Park in Winona

    With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.  In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet.  Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.

    More >>

    With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.  In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July, 2014 when the river hit 15.5 feet.  Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.