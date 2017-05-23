New food grade warehouse in Albert Lea will create more jobs in the area

The Zumbro River Brand is planning to build a new food grade warehouse, and it is expected to create more than 20 jobs.

The groundbreaking ceremony for soon-to-be-built facility took place Tuesday afternoon at the site of the current Zumbro River Brand building. The 74,000 square-foot food grade warehouse will have 30 foot ceilings, and concrete wainscoting to help protect the walls.

The Zumbro River Brand is a contract food manufacturer, making food products to customer specifications, like instantized beverage mixes, high protein snacks and crisps for nutrition bars. The Joseph Company will build the warehouse for the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and Zumbro River Brand.

ALEDA said the project is a good way to continue to create jobs for people in Albert Lea.

"Most of our economic development is gonna come from the existing companies, and helping those existing companies. And by doing this we're allowing Zumbro River Brand to add a new line, that new line is gonna create 20 plus new jobs, high quality paying jobs," said ALEDA Executive Director Ryan Nolander. "And they've got future expansion ideas of possibly adding another line, which would add an additional 20."

Zumbro River Brand bought a facility in Owatonna in 1985. To expand their operations, the company bought the Albert Lea facility in 2007.

Construction starts in June and the deadline for completion is mid-November.