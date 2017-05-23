Rochester high school seniors dazzle elementary schoolkids with caps and gowns

Some Rochester high school seniors took a practice walk in their caps and gowns Tuesday, inspiring some younger students while doing it.

Soon-to-be Mayo and Century High School graduates toured a few Rochester elementary schools Tuesday morning. We joined in on the fun at Longfellow Elementary. Their younger counterparts greeted them with signs of congratulations and high fives.

The seniors had words of wisdom for the younger students: high school may not be what you expect, but it'll be a fun ride nonetheless.

"I mean, I thought it would be like High School Musical, but it's not even close to that," said Century High School senior Anna Demattos.

Her classmate, Brooklyn Abrams, added, "I think it's better to not know what you're going through because it's hard, it's challenging, it pushes you to your limits, but you gotta keep looking forward to, I'm gonna graduate, I'm gonna do this."

The seniors will walk the stage for real in a couple weeks on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at the Mayo Civic Center Arena.