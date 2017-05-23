UPDATE: Medical emergency leads to crash on Hwy 52

A woman from Dennison died while driving her Ford Escape on Highway 52 in Rochester Monday evening.

According to State Patrol the woman, 74-year-old Norma Harmon, suffered a medical condition while northbound on Frontage road at 5:19 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say Harmon most likely died while driving.

The condition caused Harmon to drive through fencing on Highway 52, where she then crossed the exit ramp to 12th street.

Deputies say Harmon crossed all southbound lanes of Highway 52 before coming to rest against the median barrier. .

No other vehicles were involved.

Harmon's air bags did not deploy.

