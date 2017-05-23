Twins collect 21 hits in 14-7 victory over Baltimore

After the second inning the Minnesota Twins were down 5-0 with the struggling Kyle Gibson (W, 1-4) on the mound against a potent Baltimore Orioles offense. By the end of the game the Orioles had scored seven runs but the Twins powered past them in a huge comeback keyed by their most hits of the season for a 14-7 victory.

Gibson, fresh off of his visit to Triple-A Rochester, got banged around in the second inning. Trey Mancini drove in a run with a double to make it 1-0. Following Mancini, J.J. Hardy hit a two out single to center to drive in Mancini, then after a Seth Smith single, Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones got a hold of one and sent a big fly to left center, a three-run shot and his eighth of the year to make it 5-0 Baltimore.

However that's when the comeback began.

In the top of the second Joe Mauer grounded out to score Brian Dozier to make it 5-1, then in the top of the fourth Max Kepler hit a solo shot, his fifth of the year, off of Ubaldo Jimenez to make it 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Manny Machado drove in Hardy with an RBI double to make it 6-2 but that didn't deter this motivated Twins team.

In the top of the fifth, the Twins' first four batters reached base, five for the inning as they were able to make it a two run game on Max Kepler's two run double, then bring the deficit to one thanks to Eduardo Escobar's sac fly to score Miguel Sano.

Then a single to right field proved to be the equalizer in this game as Jorge Polanco drove in Max Kepler to make it a 6-6 game.

The Twins' offensive explosion continued in the top of the sixth.

Byron Buxton led off the inning with a single, then after a Brian Dozier line out, he stole second base and Robbie Grossman walked to bring up Joe Mauer.

Mauer then doubled on a line drive to left to bring around Buxton to give the Twins their first lead of the afternoon.

Following Mauer, Sano drove a single to left to drive in Grossman and make it an 8-6 game.

Kepler reached on an error to score Mauer, and then Eduardo Escobar doubled to center to drive in Sano and Kepler to make it an 11-6 game.

In the ninth, the Twins added to their lead as Miguel Sano hit his 11th home run of the year, and his fourth hit of the night, driving in Robbie Grossman to make it a 14-6 game.

In the ninth, Caleb Joseph drove in Hyun Soo Kim to make it 14-7 but it was too little too late for the Orioles.

Kyle Gibson got the win despite giving up six runs in his five innings, and Tyler Wilson (L, 2-2) was tagged with the loss.

The win was the Twins fourth in their last five games and helped them maintain their lead a top the AL Central as they currently stand a game up on the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins take the field for a day game Tuesday as they play the Orioles at 11:35 with Jose Berrios (2-0) on the mound, looking to continue his hot start, dueling Chris Tillman (1-0).