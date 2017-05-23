Athlete of the Week - Antonio Judson-Red Elk

It's hard to be the best. If it was easy, anybody could do it. Just ask Rochester Century High School senior track star Antonio Judson-Red Elk how many miles he runs to prepare himself for the season.

"I would say 60 plus miles a week. But now, since it's pretty much the end of the season, we taper it down to about 40" said Judson-Red Elk.

This past week, Judson-Red Elk finished first in both the 800 and 1600 at the Rochester All-City Track Meet. His performance propelled Century High School to the overall team victory.

"The regular season has been very successful. You have to believe that you can do it. And even though you're tired, you gotta push through it."

It hasn't been easy for Judson-Red Elk. Last fall, he found out he was iron deficient, and it was affecting his performance.

"My mom had me go test... she kind of forced me to... I wasn't into it at first, but once we checked it and got me on some supplements, I started feeling better overall and also with performing. My health just felt a lot better," said the Century track standout.

In the fall, Judson-Red Elk is taking his talents to South Dakota State where he will run both track and cross country. For now though, Judson-Red Elk is a senior leader of the Century track team looking to make a strong run in the state competition and that is why he is this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.