Clock runs out on Minnesota Legislature; Governor calls Special Session to finish up

A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.More >>
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.More >>
A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.More >>
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
A tragic incident at a nursing home in late December, 2016 led to the death of a resident several days later. A state allegation of neglect was filed against Lake Winona Manor, but an investigator said corrective actions have already been taken.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
The clock struck midnight without the 2017 Minnesota Legislature finishing work on a two-year budget or a capital projects "bonding bill." But Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders said they have reached a compromise on all of their disagreements and the governor called a one-day Special Session for Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. to allow lawmakers to finish their work.More >>
