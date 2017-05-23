Clock runs out on Minnesota Legislature; Governor calls Special Session to finish up

The clock struck midnight without the 2017 Minnesota Legislature finishing work on a two-year budget or a capital projects "bonding bill."

But Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders said they have reached a compromise on all of their disagreements and the governor called a one-day Special Session for Tuesday beginning at 12:01 a.m. to allow lawmakers to finish their work.

With that set into motion, both chambers adjourned for the night. The House and Senate are set to gavel into Special Session at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The governor and his team met for much of the day once again on Monday with Republican leaders exploring compromises on budgets and issues. But with the clock winding down on the regular session, which is mandated by law to end at midnight, there just was not time to get the language of the compromises into legislative form.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt told reporters just before midnight that all parties have reached a tentative agreement "that represents true compromise." Daudt said there are still details to be worked out, and it could unravel, but he does not think that will happen.

"We have sensed very sincerely that the governor wanted to get this wrapped up on time. I think he sensed that we wanted to get it wrapped up on time. And I think without the commitment from all of us to get his done, and get it done in a real sense of compromise, it wouldn't have been possible," said Daudt.

"We worked very hard. We worked very well together," Gov. Dayton added. "Obviously, we have very real differences so there's been a lot of give and take."

The Republican leaders told reporters they settled on a bonding bill totaling $990 million, tax cuts favored by Republicans of $660 million, some $300 million for transportation projects, and an additional $50 million for Gov. Dayton's pre-kindergarten initiative.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka savored the moment of making the agreement.

"We reached across the aisle and all shook hands," said Gazelka.

But it was more than that--they all signed a document binding the leaders of both the Republican and Democratic-Farmer-Labor parties in both the House and Senate to work on only seven bills and not to support any amendments outside of the compromise reached.

In addition to Gov. Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, the agreement binds House Speaker Daudt, Senate Majority Leader Gazelka, House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk.

Time will run out on the "one day session" at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, according to the deal reached.