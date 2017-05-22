State cites Lake Winona Manor for neglect in death of resident, corrective action already taken

A tragic incident at a nursing home in late December, 2016 led to the death of a resident several days later. A state allegation of neglect was filed against Lake Winona Manor, but an investigator said corrective actions have already been taken.

The Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Health Facility Complaints investigated an allegation, and in a report completed April 25 found that the death in early January of a woman who had been living at Lake Winona Manor was related to a fall in her room several days earlier.

It happened at 2:17 p.m. on December 29. The nursing home staff had used a mechanical "ceiling lift" to position the woman on the commode in the middle of her room. As per her wishes, they left her unattended and unsupervised for her privacy.

Investigators say the wheels on the commode chair were left unlocked and it slid away from her, the woman falling nearly to the floor but still suspended in the sling connected to the ceiling lift. According to the report, staff heard her scream and came running to help her.

According to the investigator's findings, the woman "had a skin tear on the left shin and complained of increased pain in the left knee. X-rays were ordered." A family member went with her for x-rays and "results showed both of (her) legs were fractured."

A doctor told investigators that afterwards the woman refused further treatment after the fall, so "comfort measures were initiated" and the woman died several days later. The death certificate identified the resident's cause of death was "related to complications of a stroke; blunt force trauma with fracture was a significant condition that contributed to the death."

The care facility immediately took action to ensure residents' safety, according to the state investigators. Discussions were held with staff on all shifts about what happened and implement new safety procedures. Labels were put on all lift and transfer devices, commodes and wheelchairs, and reminder labels were also placed on devices to help staff remember to lock the wheels of receiving devices used in transfers.

"The resident lived at our nursing home for many years and staff respected the resident’s choices in her care," said Robin Hoeg, Lake Winona Manor administrator, in a written statement sent to KTTC. "We have a strong culture of safety, continuous improvement, and transparency. At the time of the accident, we immediately contacted the family, self-reported to the appropriate authorities, completed an investigation to determine root causes, and instituted changes immediately. We respected the resident’s choices for follow-up care as did the resident’s family. We grieve with the family. We also know our staff and providers care deeply about every resident and provide unparalleled care and compassion to our residents and their families."

The health department said the neglect finding was based on the lack of a policy at Lake Winona Manor for staff to follow on supervising residents while connected to a mechanical lift, and the failure to follow the lift manufacturer's guidelines on resident safety. The nursing home operator has the right to appeal the finding. But in a letter to Hoeg May 16, Kamala Fiske-Downing of the Health Department's Licensing and Certification Program said that a state investigator had completed a re-inspection of the care facility and found that correction orders given on February 28 had been found corrected.