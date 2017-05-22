Zumbrota farm installs solar power array to produce cleaner and cheaper energy

It's no secret that farmers rely on the sun to grow their crops and make a living, but there's one family in Zumbrota who is turning to the sun for a different reason.

Tim and Marie Mack are using solar power to provide 88 percent of the electricity for their home and farm.

"Over the last few years, we've been working towards decreasing our energy use to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable," said Tim Mack.

With the help of Rochester company Solar Connection, they installed the 32 panel solar array last year on the south side of their property, Bridgeview Farms.

"We were looking at a solar installation 3 years ago, but at that time we ended up putting a geothermal heating and cooling system in, so this got put on hold until last summer. So far, it's been meeting our expectations for production, it's always lower in the winter than the summer," said Mack.

The 9.9 kilowatt array cost a pretty penny, about $46,000 before rebates, but the Macks say the clean and free energy is worth the investment and they hope to pay back the price of the installation in five to six years.

"It powers the house and the farm buildings and on days when we produce more power than we're using, it's going back into the grid through Xcel Energy," said Mack.

The family thinks they can be a model for other locals looking to get in the solar game.

"It's a system that will work well for lots of people, I know of some other countries, where we've done some research or talked to people on the internet, have a higher percentage of renewable energy production than the U.S., so I think there's room for this kind of thing to grow, yeah," said Mack.

Reducing their footprint, and saving some money.

According to Solar Connection's website, they have served more than 250 customers since their founding in 2010. They've installed 1,700 kilowatts of energy in their arrays and saved their customers $12 million.