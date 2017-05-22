Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville

A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville.

The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.

The deputy spotted Milliken in a car Friday in Stewartville.

The deputy says Milliken was eastbound on 20th Street Northwest when he attempted to swerve into a 41-year-old man at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

The victim was able to jump out of the way.

The victim says Milliken was trying to establish a relationship with his wife although she turned down his advances.

The deputy found 1.9 grams of meth on Milliken.

He was arrested and is facing multiple charges.