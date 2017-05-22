Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man allegedly tries to hit man with car in Stewartville

Posted:
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville.

The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.

The deputy spotted Milliken in a car Friday in Stewartville.

The deputy says Milliken was eastbound on 20th Street Northwest when he attempted to swerve into a 41-year-old man at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

The victim was able to jump out of the way.  

The victim says Milliken was trying to establish a relationship with his wife although she turned down his advances.

The deputy found 1.9 grams of meth on Milliken.

He was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.