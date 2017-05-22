Pedestrian allegedly threatens Rochester men with knife - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian allegedly threatens Rochester men with knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife.

Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Allen was crossing the street at 14th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast when he started yelling at 3 brothers in a pickup truck.

Allen allegedly started cursing and assaulting the men before pulling out a knife.

The brothers say they grabbed a rake from the back of their truck in self defense.

They followed Allen through the neighborhood.

Allen was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

A police K-9 found the knife in a yard. 
 

