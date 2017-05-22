Pedestrian allegedly threatens Rochester men with knife

A tragic incident at a nursing home in late December, 2016 led to the death of a resident several days later. A state allegation of neglect was filed against Lake Winona Manor, but an investigator said corrective actions have already been taken.More >>
A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.
The silver screen at Cinemagic Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester was lit up, not by a production from Hollywood, but by one produced in Byron.
A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.
Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.
The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.
The eleventh annual fundraiser for Saint Baldrick's Foundation took place Saturday morning where people voluntarily shaved their heads. The foundation aims to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
A Rochester man is facing assault and controlled substance charges after a deputy allegedly saw him try to hit a man with his car in Stewartville. The sheriff's office says the deputy recognized 35-year-old Jerry Milliken from previous drug and stolen property investigations.
A Rochester man is arrested after allegedly threatening three brothers with a knife. Rochester police say 43-year-old Paul Allen was taken into custody after the incident Friday around 9:30 a.m.
Rochester Police say a fight between two coworkers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester, took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. The alleged incident occurred at the location on Crossroads Drive.
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
The silver screen at Cinemagic Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester was lit up, not by a production from Hollywood, but by one produced in Byron.
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.
