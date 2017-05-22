Nupa worker allegedly threatened at gunpoint - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Nupa worker allegedly threatened at gunpoint

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Police say a fight between two co-workers at Nupa, a Greek Restaurant in Rochester,  took a turn for the worst when someone showed up with a gun. 

 Police say the fight happened Friday night around 10 p.m. at the location on Crossroads Drive.

A 27-year-old victim says his Nupa co-worker ordered other men to come after him after they got into an argument.

The man says the men arrived in a vehicle as he was getting ready to leave the restaurant.

The victim says one of the men pulled out a gun after he refused to come outside.

The victim called 911 after the men fled.

Police were able to find the vehicle involved with a picture the victim took on his cell phone.

They stopped the vehicle near the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Kennedy Sanchez of Rochester at a nearby apartment after he walked away from the vehicle while being held at gunpoint.

Sanchez faces a terroristic threat charge, obstruction to justice charge, and a felony drug charge.

Officers report finding marijuana on Sanchez.

Police executed a search warrant but did not find a handgun.

