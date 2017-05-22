ZED South Campus students produce movie

The silver screen at Cinemagic Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester was lit up, not by a production from Hollywood, but by one from Byron.

Special needs students from the Zumbro Education District South Campus created their very own rendition of "The Gingerbread Girl. For the first time, the students were offered a drama elective this semester and they chose to produce a movie instead of a traditional play.

Their hard work culminated in a showing of the movie in a private theatre Monday morning, surrounded by their friends and family.

"A lot of the people were laughing, I didn't expect that to happen," said eleventh grader Rachel Spinler.

"I wanted to fly in the movie, in one part, I wanted to fly," said second grader Tanner Rathbun.

When asked if it took a lot of work to produce the movie, Spinler said, "A lot, in the scene with the fox, that had to be one shot only."

A few of the students say that their favorite part of the movie was the blooper reel, which was shown at the conclusion of the film.

The movie production was such a smashing success that ZED South Campus plans to offer the drama elective class again, with the hope that it will become a new tradition for the school.