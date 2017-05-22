ZED South Campus students produce movie

A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.More >>
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.More >>
Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.More >>
Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.More >>
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.More >>
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.More >>
The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.More >>
The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.More >>