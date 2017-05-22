ZED South Campus students produce movie - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ZED South Campus students produce movie

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The silver screen at Cinemagic Hollywood 12 Theatres in Rochester was lit up, not by a production from Hollywood, but by one from Byron.

Special needs students from the Zumbro Education District South Campus created their very own rendition of "The Gingerbread Girl. For the first time, the students were offered a drama elective this semester and they chose to produce a movie instead of a traditional play.

Their hard work culminated in a showing of the movie in a private theatre Monday morning, surrounded by their friends and family.

"A lot of the people were laughing, I didn't expect that to happen," said eleventh grader Rachel Spinler.

"I wanted to fly in the movie, in one part, I wanted to fly," said second grader Tanner Rathbun.

When asked if it took a lot of work to produce the movie, Spinler said, "A lot, in the scene with the fox, that had to be one shot only."

A few of the students say that their favorite part of the movie was the blooper reel, which was shown at the conclusion of the film.

The movie production was such a smashing success that ZED South Campus plans to offer the drama elective class again, with the hope that it will become a new tradition for the school.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

    Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

    A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene. 

    More >>

  • Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

    Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

    A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.

    According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.

    More >>

    A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.

    According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.

    More >>

  • Preston Trout Days doesn't let weather rain on their parade

    Preston Trout Days doesn't let weather rain on their parade

    The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.

    More >>

    The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.

    More >>

  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science students are the first graduating class from the recently renamed school

    Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science students are the first graduating class from the recently renamed school

    Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.  For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning.  Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors. 

    More >>

    Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.  For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning.  Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors. 

    More >>

  • Man finds new life through the Rochester Adult and Teen Challenge Program

    Man finds new life through the Rochester Adult and Teen Challenge Program

    Christian, 23, is a client at MN Adult & Teen ChallengeChristian, 23, is a client at MN Adult & Teen Challenge

    Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.

    More >>

    Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.

    More >>

  • Police hope new video helps find suspects in April home invasion

    Police hope new video helps find suspects in April home invasion

    Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.  

    More >>

    Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.  

    More >>

  • Free Health Clinic at Heintz Center for people in need

    Free Health Clinic at Heintz Center for people in need

    The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs. 

    More >>

    The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs. 

    More >>

  • Clock ticking for Minnesota lawmakers on budget negotiations

    Clock ticking for Minnesota lawmakers on budget negotiations

    The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget.  Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.

    More >>

    The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget.  Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.