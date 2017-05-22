Rochester man injured in Alma, Wisconsin accident

Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.More >>
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.More >>
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.More >>
The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.More >>
The eleventh annual fundraiser for Saint Baldrick's Foundation took place Saturday morning where people voluntarily shaved their heads. The foundation aims to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research.More >>
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.More >>
There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter. Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening. It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night". Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad. Donning their evening best, upon arrival the ...More >>
The starting gun for the 2017 Stay Out of the Sun Run went off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lourdes High School, with all the proceeds going to skin cancer research. Plenty of Minnesotans will have fun in the sun this summer and Mayo Clinic is trying to educate people on how to do so safely. Nearly ten thousand people in the United States will die from melanoma this year, but there are ways to prevent yourself from becoming part of that statistic, including use of at least SPF 3...More >>
Law enforcement officers go in to work every day knowing the risks at hand.More >>
You may have seen a special red, white, and blue vehicle rolling down the streets of the Med City on Friday afternoon. It belongs to Bob Brock, a Vietnam War Veteran, who is touring the country and visiting VFW posts to thank veterans and promote patriotism.More >>
A Rochester man was hurt in a crash in Alma, Wisconsin Saturday night. Highway 35 was closed for 35 minutes while crews cleared significant debris from the scene.
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.More >>
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday. While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years. There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.
Two schools now make up the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. For those who graduated Saturday from the newly named college in Rochester, a new chapter of their lives is beginning. Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences are beginning exciting new chapters as researchers or resident doctors.
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday. Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from mayo clinic or Olmsted medical center. The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.More >>
The Minnesota Legislature is continuing committee meetings and negotiations with only two days left for Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to strike a deal on an expected $45.5 billion two-year budget. Lawmakers convened committees Sunday morning to fine tune packages of bills that they plan to send to Dayton for approve.More >>
