Twins win second game of double-header 8-4 to take series from Royals

After the second rain-out this week, the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals played a doubleheader Sunday, and each team walked away with a victory as a combined ten home runs were hit.

The Royals walked away with a win in the first game thanks to a early offensive output and a team effort from the pitching staff.

The Twins, after taking game one on Friday 4-3 thanks to a late rally, had Phil Hughes (L, 4-3) on the mound against rookie Jake Junis (ND, 0-0).

Hughes only went four innings giving up five runs on six hits, but three of those six hits were home runs.

Those home runs game in the second and fourth, as Salvador Perez took him deep with a runner on in the second, then Jorge Bonifacio hit the second two-run home run for the Royals in the fourth, then Brandon Moss hit the third home run of the game, a back-to-back solo shot to make it 5-0.

The Twins scored their runs in the fifth and the seventh, to make it 5-4, three of them driven in by Miguel Sano.

In the eighth, the Royals tacked on one more as Brandon Moss hit his second of the day with a solo shot to right center off of Adam WIlk to make it a 6-4 game.

For the Royals, they used seven pitchers in the victory with Mike Minor (W, 1-1) grabbing the win and Kelvin Herrera saving his ninth game of the year.

In the second game, the tables flipped.

Although the Royals scored two off of Twins starter Adalberto Mejia (W, 1-1) in the first thanks to a two-run home run by Perez, but in the bottom half of the inning the Twins put up a four-spot on Royals starter Ian Kennedy (L, 0-4) thanks to two home runs of their own.

Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler each hit two-run home runs, the fourth of the year for the both outfielders, to make it a 4-2 game.

The Twins then added onto their lead with a RBI double off the bat of Brian Dozier to make it 5-2 in the second.

IN the fourth Salvador Perez hit his second home run of the game, and third of the day to make it a 5-3 game, but the Twins responded once again in the bottom half of the inning.

Chris Gimenez came up with no one on and hit his first of the year, into the left field stands to make it a 6-3 game. Then a few batters later, Miguel Sano drove in Ehire Adrianza to make it 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Twins added their final run of the game on a Kennys Vargas RBI single, and in the top of the eighth the Royals added their final run of the game on an Eric Hosmer solo shot to center off of Taylor Rogers, to make it 8-4.

In the ninth, Brandon Kintzler pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts to close out the weekend with an 8-4 win and a series victory over the Royals.

Mejia on the day threw a quality start going seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits, two walks, two home runs, while striking out three.

The Twins are on the road Monday night as they face the Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2) facing the recently recalled Kyle Gibson (0-4) after a two start stint in Triple-A.

Player of the Series

Robbie Grossman gets player of the series for this weekend tilt. In his two starts (not including his pinch hit appearance in game one Sunday), Grossman went 4-8 with two home runs, three RBI's and two walks.