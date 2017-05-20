People voluntarily shave their heads in solidarity with childhood canter patients

Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
Friday Mayo Clinic announced a new policy in support of RST that requires all of their employees around the country to use the Rochester International Airport for business travels when flying in or out of Rochester.More >>
There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter. Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening. It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night". Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad. Donning their evening best, upon arrival the ...More >>
You may have seen a special red, white, and blue vehicle rolling down the streets of the Med City on Friday afternoon. It belongs to Bob Brock, a Vietnam War Veteran, who is touring the country and visiting VFW posts to thank veterans and promote patriotism.More >>
Law enforcement officers go in to work every day knowing the risks at hand.More >>
Almost 100 antique piano scrolls were stolen from a home near Rochester while the owners were on vacation. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the scrolls were stolen sometime between March and May.More >>
A quick thinking Army Corps of Engineers worker may have saved the lives of two people in a small boat, drifting towards a dam on the Mississppi near Dresbach in early May.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
