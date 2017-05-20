People voluntarily shave their heads in solidarity with childhood canter patients

The eleventh annual fundraiser for Saint Baldrick's Foundation took place Saturday morning where people voluntarily shaved their heads.

The foundation aims to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research. Forty-two local volunteers went bald in solidarity with children suffering from cancer, their goal was to raise $30,000.

Whistle Binkies On the Lake hosted the signature head-shaving event in support of the foundation's mission. The foundation started in 1999 when 3 New York businessmen saw a child who had cancer - and wanted to help.

"So they decided one of the guys was a big Irish man with a full head of hair and they decided We're shaving your head. And that how Saint Baldrick's began." Said Event Organizer Diane Mack.

According to the foundation, a child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes. One in five children will not survive.

The foundation raised more than 330-thousand dollars since its inception.