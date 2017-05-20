Mayo Clinic School of Medicine students are the first graduating class from the recently renamed school

The school was formerly known as Mayo Clinic college of medicine and science. But for students, that doesn't matter because they're about to enter the next chapter of their lives. It may be the end of a journey, but it's the beginning of a new adventure.

Students from Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences will begin exciting journeys as researchers or resident doctors.

Forty-three medical students and 21 PhD doctoral students saw the fruits of their labor as they wore their sashes and got their degrees Saturday morning.

Giving a speech addressing his fellow students is Olumide Kayode, a researcher at the National Cancer Institute and a PhD recipient. He said he was hesitant to give a speech but he wanted to 'embrace the unknown.'

"I just wanted to share some of the things that I know to be true in graduate school," said Kayode. "I'm pretty sure that most people can relate to those principals whether or not they've gone through graduate school because they're more about life than are actually about graduate school."

He also told them to relax and breathe a sigh of relief. The dean of the graduate school said in his speech that America needs scientists because they're curious, want to learn and contribute to their communities.

"It's Always a miracle to see the way in which these students that come to us very eager, and with lots of energy, shape themselves as the scientists of the future." said Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Professor Marina Ramirez-Alvarado.

Kayode is working to develop new drugs to treat cancers that have become resistant to the current line of treatments. His parents said they were excited and proud, and thankful that their son gained the knowledge, wisdom and understanding that he did.