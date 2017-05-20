Preston Trout Days doesn't let weather rain on their parade

The rain really put a damper on Preston's Trout Days Saturday.

While there was only one event canceled today, people said that the streets were a lot emptier than in past years.

There were activities planned all day, including street vendors and a parade.

But it can't be Trout Days without some fishing.

The National Trout Center put on their annual fishing contest, but they said they received half as many entries as normal.

They say the weather was to blame.

"It's not bad on the south side of the root river watershed, But on the north side, there were several cells of stronger storms that probably caused a good deal of surface runoff," George Spangler, Fishery Science specialist with the National Trout Center, said. "So some of the streams will be very very muddy and we would say un-fishable."

Not entirely so, since some anglers were able to catch a couple fish --

Including a monster, 9 pound, brown trout that won first place in their competition.