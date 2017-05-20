Free Health Clinic at Heintz Center for people in need

The Sathya Sai Group of Rochester put together what they called a Free Health Camp, Saturday.

Many of the doctors volunteering their time came from Mayo Clinic or Olmsted medical center.

The services offered there went far and beyond your basic care needs.

They offered things from diabetes screenings to oncology specialists and dental care.

There was also translation help provided by IMAA for many of the people that came by, who struggled with English.

Organizers say it really touched them to see their help directly benefit their community.

"The mission is love and service for mankind," Dr. Kavita Prasad, a volunteer, said. "We recognize in the USA there's many people who cannot afford healthcare and especially sub-specialty care so that's why we're, out of goodwill, organizing this."

They said they hope to continue holding these free clinics in the future,

They'll look at the turnout to decide the frequency of need.

Their previous clinic, they said, was around 7 years ago, so they hope to not go so long without having another one.