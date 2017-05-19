Southeast Minnesota Police Memorial Service in Lake City honors fallen officer

Law enforcement officers go in to work every day knowing the risks at hand.

"We do have to see a lot of things in life, especially this career," Cory Kubista, Lake City Police Chief, said.

The people of lake city know that all too well.

"There was a request made that we bring the service over here this year to Lake City because of the dedication of Shawn's memorial," Sgt. Bert Otto with the Rochester Police Department, said.

Back, in 2011, 32-year-old Officer Shawn Schneider was responding to a domestic dispute at 618 Lyon Avenue in Lake City.

After rescuing a young woman, he went back and that's when 25-year-old Alan Sylte Jr. shot him in the head.

Shawn was more than just a police officer for many.

"I have a lot of very fond memories of a man who was more of a husband, than he was anything else," Chief Kubista said.

Chief Kubista says often times the two would spend time on Lake Pepin with family, enjoying the water.

Which is why they chose the lakeside as the site for his memorial

"When you go down to that lake you're gonna see that beautiful lake, and our beautiful city, with that beautiful statue that shows the commitment that this city has," Chief Kubista said.

"It really warms my heart to see the support that we get from the public," Sgt. Otto said.

Seeing support like this, really helps those that serve our communities.