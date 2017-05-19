Patriotic traveler pays visit to Rochester

You may have seen a special red, white, and blue vehicle rolling down the streets of the Med City on Friday afternoon.

It belongs to Bob Brock, a Vietnam War Veteran, who is touring the country and visiting VFW posts to thank veterans and promote patriotism.

He started in his home state of Washington about a week ago.

His jeep is adorned with images of flags, eagles, and members of the armed forces.

It's a way for Brock to give back to the country that has provided him so much.

"We're so blessed to be in this land and at this point in my life, the land has been great for me," said Brock.

"After Vietnam, I went on and just did my normal work like many other people, made my mistakes, my successes. So many of my fellow veterans weren't able to do that, so I drive in honor of them."

Brock's journey will end in Washington, D.C., as he has been selected to drive his Jeep in the National Memorial Day parade.